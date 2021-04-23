Karnataka has joined a list of states that have put in place a night curfew and also declared a complete curfew on weekends to curtail the exponential rise in Covid-19 cases and fatalities.

A strict weekend curfew came into effect in the main cities and towns of Karnataka including Bengaluru from today night, and it will remain in force till Monday morning.

The weekend curfew across the state will begin at 9 pm on Friday and continue till 6 am on Monday. This arrangement will remain in effect till May 4.

Roads were barricaded, vehicles were stopped, and commuters roaming around unnecessarily were asked to go back to their houses in the urban areas.

In Bengaluru, all the flyovers were barricaded and the government buses came to a halt.

Only medical stores remained open while police vehicles, ambulances and government vehicles engaged in Covid-19 duty were seen plying.

There was a mad rush in Bengaluru from 8 pm to return home. However, a downpour prevented several commuters from reaching their destination on time.

Taking into account the rainy weather, the police relaxed the norm and did not fine people who were seen travelling even after 9 pm.

Take a look at what is allowed:

Ration shops, groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, dairy products, fish, meat, animal fodder, and other essential items

Wholesale vegetable, fruit, flower shops (need to shift to open spaces, grounds before April 23)

Takeaway/parcel services at restaurants, eateries

Lodging hotels with services for guests only

Takeaway at standalone liquor shops, bars

Banks, insurance offices, ATMs

Print, electronic media

Delivery via E-commerce websites

Cold storage, warehousing services

Barber shops, salons, beauty parlours (adhering to Covid norms)

Fuel stations

Inter and intra-state movement

Public transport, metro, cabs, autorickshaws

Agriculture and allied activities (outside containment zones)

Marriages (maximum 50 guests)

Funerals (maximum 20 attendees)

Take a look at what is closed:

Schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions

Cinema halls, swimming pools, malls, gyms, yoga centres, spas, amusement parks, parks

Pubs, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls

Social, political, sports, religious, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, gatherings and congregations

Religious places closed to visitors (personnel engaged in service can perform rituals)

Dining at restaurants, eateries

Movement of individuals between 9 pm and 6 am (except for essentials)

Meanwhile, Karnataka's COVID-19 fatalities on Friday crossed the 14,000 mark with 190 deaths, while the single-day highest of 26,962 fresh cases took the caseload to 12,74,959, the health department said.

While the total fatalities were 14,075, the active cases in the state too crossed the two lakh mark -- 2,14,311, including 1,128 in the ICU.

