Karnataka weekend curfew: What are the rules for sale of liquor? Read here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"It has been decided that there will not be any sale of liquor during the weekend curfew. I have directed the officials to issue an order to this effect," Gopalaiah told reporters.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"It has been decided that there will not be any sale of liquor during the weekend curfew. I have directed the officials to issue an order to this effect," Gopalaiah told reporters.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Karnataka has reported 107 new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid taking the total count to 333 in the state
Karnataka has reported 107 new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid taking the total count to 333 in the state
Gopalaiah cited the spike in cases in the state, especially in Bengaluru for the decision.
Gopalaiah cited the spike in cases in the state, especially in Bengaluru for the decision.
Gopalaiah said the liquor shop owners had given a representation to allow them to run their shops but due to rising Covid cases, their plea was not considered.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Gopalaiah said the liquor shop owners had given a representation to allow them to run their shops but due to rising Covid cases, their plea was not considered.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant appealed to people not to venture out unnecessarily.
Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant appealed to people not to venture out unnecessarily.
"The weekend curfew will come into effect from 8 pm tonight. Please do not go to various places unnecessarily and cooperate with the police for your own safety," Pant told reporters. He said only a set of activities is permitted including essential and medical services.
"The weekend curfew will come into effect from 8 pm tonight. Please do not go to various places unnecessarily and cooperate with the police for your own safety," Pant told reporters. He said only a set of activities is permitted including essential and medical services.