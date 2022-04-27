Karnataka will increase testing, vaccination: Bommai tells PM amid Covid fear

Highlighting the special attention being given to Bengaluru, where there is slight increase in cases, the Chief Minister said testing has been ramped up in the city and enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour at public places is also on. Noting that the Prime Minister has taken reports from the Union Health Secretary and states and has given certain directions at the meeting, Bommai said, the PM has been informed that the Covid situation in Karnataka is under control, and after 9 April, the positivity rate has slightly increased in Bengaluru.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}