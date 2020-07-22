Karnataka on Wednesday witnessed the highest single-day spike in new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally beyond 75,000.

With 4,764 new Covid-19 cases, the total number of positive patients in the state stands at 75,833, according to the daily health bulletin.

Out of the new cases, 2,050 cases have been reported in Bengaluru. The total number of confirmed coronavirus patients in the city stands at 36,993, while the active cases 27,969. With 812 discharged today, the supposed Silicon Valley of India now has 8,288 total recoveries apart from 735 virus-related deaths.

Along with that, the death toll in the state increased to 1,519 after 55 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

1,780 recoveries in the last 24 hours take the total number of recoveries in the state to 27,239. The number of active cases in the state are 47,069, out of which 618 are admitted in the ICU.

Karnataka is now the third most affected state in the country in terms of active cases and stands right after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Amid the rising cases, Bengaluru today exited the week-long complete lockdown imposed since 14 July. Chief minister BS Yediyurappa yesterday, confirmed that there won't be any extension of lockdown beyond 22 July morning in Bengaluru urban and rural districts, but there will be restrictions imposed on containment zones in that area.

Post-lockdown, Sunday shutdown and night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am will still remain in the state until further orders.

The guidelines also state that vegetable markets and other places which attract higher footfalls should be relocated to large open spaces. The order also restricts the use of gym equipment and benches at parks as a measure to contain the spread of the virus through contacts with surfaces.

Furthermore, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) announced the commencement of bus services for the general public from Wednesday.

"We will operate 1,500 bus services in Bengaluru city on major routes between 6 am and 8 pm, excluding containment zones," said BMTC.

Passengers without face masks would not be allowed to board the bus, it added.

