Karnataka withdraws general consent for CBI to investigate cases in state: ‘They are biased…’

Karnataka's government has revoked general consent for CBI investigations, expressing worries about misuse and bias.

Livemint
Published26 Sep 2024, 04:41 PM IST
Karnataka withdraws general consent for CBI to investigate cases in state: ‘They are biased…’
Karnataka withdraws general consent for CBI to investigate cases in state: ‘They are biased…’(PTI)

The Karnataka government has decided to withdraw its general consent for the CBI to investigate cases within the state.  

“We are withdrawing open consent for CBI investigation in the state. We are expressing our concerns about the misuse of the CBI. In all the cases we have referred to the CBI, they have not filed charge sheets, leaving many cases pending. They have also refused to investigate several cases we have sent. There are numerous such instances. They are biased. That’s why we are taking the decision. It's not because of the MUDA case. We have taken this decision to control them (CBI) from taking the wrong path,” said Law Minister H K Patil.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Sep 2024, 04:41 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaKarnataka withdraws general consent for CBI to investigate cases in state: ‘They are biased…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    165.60
    03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    4 (2.48%)

    Vedanta

    501.85
    03:55 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    22.25 (4.64%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    136.00
    03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.25 (1.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    345.10
    03:56 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    5.3 (1.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Easy Trip Planners

    36.59
    03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.29 (6.68%)

    Elecon Engineering Co

    702.40
    03:54 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    39.45 (5.95%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy

    918.90
    03:49 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    43.3 (4.95%)

    Maruti Suzuki India

    13,384.30
    03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    608.3 (4.76%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,045.00660.00
      Chennai
      77,051.00660.00
      Delhi
      77,203.00660.00
      Kolkata
      77,055.00660.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L-0.22
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.