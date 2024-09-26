Karnataka withdraws general consent for CBI to investigate cases in state: ‘They are biased…’

“We are withdrawing open consent for CBI investigation in the state. We are expressing our concerns about the misuse of the CBI. In all the cases we have referred to the CBI, they have not filed charge sheets, leaving many cases pending. They have also refused to investigate several cases we have sent. There are numerous such instances. They are biased. That’s why we are taking the decision. It's not because of the MUDA case. We have taken this decision to control them (CBI) from taking the wrong path,” said Law Minister H K Patil.