The Karnataka government has decided to lift the weekend curfew in the state with immediate effect. However, the night curfew between 10 pm to 5 am every day will continue.

"The weekend curfew on Saturday and Sunday is being lifted. This decision has been taken based on the experts' report and subject to conditions. Now, the rate of hospitalisation is about 5 per cent. In case it increases, we will re-impose the weekend curfew," said state revenue minister R Ashok.

Speaking to reporters, he appealed to people to follow Covid guidelines and precautionary measures.

"There has been demand from people, various organisations and political leaders from across party lines to lift weekend curfew, but we have taken this decision based on experts' reports. However, the night curfew between 10 pm to 5 am every day will continue, along with a 50 per cent occupancy rule among others," he said.

The minister further said the restrictions on protests, rallies, fairs and events will continue.

The decision comes after state Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Friday held a meeting regarding the Covid situation.

The CM had on Wednesday indicated that the state government will make a decision regarding Covid-19 rules and relaxation after consulting experts on 21 January.

With a surge in cases, the government had last week decided to extend the existing Covid curbs such as night curfew and the weekend curfew till the end of January.

Covid situation in state

As many as 47,754 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Karnataka in the 24 hours ending on Thursday evening, taking the state's positivity rate to 18.48%, said state health minister K Sudhakar.

In addition to this, 29 more people lost their lives to the disease.

Of the total, Bengaluru accounted for 30,540 new Covid cases and eight deaths.

Further, 22,143 patients recuperated and were discharged across the state since Wednesday.

There are currently 2,93,231 active Covid-19 cases in the state, nearly 2,00,000 of which are in Bengaluru.

This comes as the central government classified Karnataka as one of the states which are emerging as a cause of concern due to the rise in Covid cases.

