Karnataka confirmed 5938 new covid-19 cases on Sunday giving some respite to the calamity-prone state and its spiraling health crisis.

However, the state conducted a lower number of tests compared to Saturday that may have contributed to the decline in cases.

There were 40,848 tests conducted in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Sunday as against 58,619 on Saturday, according to daily bulletin of the state health department.

Bengaluru also witnessed a temporary decline with 2126 persons testing positive that takes its active cases to just under 35,000.

Kalaburagi, about 625 kms from Bengaluru, surpassed 10,000 cases as 203 more tested positive in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Sunday.

The situation continues to deteriorate in the mineral-rich district of Ballari that saw 406 more cases that takes its total to 17,679 of which 6159 are active.

The fatalities also came down as the state reported 68 more deaths took the toll to 4683.

The number of recoveries went up to 1,89,564as 4996 more recovered on Sunday, according to government data.

