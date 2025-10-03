Karnataka woman alleges husband filmed private moments, forced her into relations with others

A woman in Karnataka's Puttenahalli reportedly accused her husband and in-laws of harassment, blackmail, and exploitation. She alleged in her complaint that husband was already married to another women at the time of their marriage.

Advertisement

According to NDTV, the woman said in her complaint that she married Syed Inamul Haq in December 2024, about two months after their engagement.

Soon after, she discovered that her husband had already been married.

The accused allegedly told her that she was his second wife and even boasted of having relationships with 19 other women.

The woman's complaint alleged that her husband secretly installed a camera in their bedroom, recorded their private moments, and shared those videos with his associates abroad, NDTV reported.

He also allegedly pressured the woman to have physical relations with his contacts outside India.

When she resisted, the accused threatened to make her private videos public on social media.

The husband was also accused of repeated physical and mental harassment in public places, hotels, and even at her parents' residence.

Advertisement

In one instance, the woman said he pressured her to sell her gold jewelry to purchase a flat and assaulted her when she refused.

Her in-laws were also named in the complaint.

During a family event in February, the husband's sister allegedly humiliated the complainant, while she accused her brother-in-law of behaving in a sexually inappropriate manner towards her.

On September 21, the accused allegedly assaulted the complainant during a fight and later fled the house.

A case was registered against the husband and other accused family members.