BENGALURU : Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa on Tuesday appealed to departing migrant labourers and asked them to stay back since construction and other economic activities have resumed in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.

"I ask that you do not hurry back to your villages. Stay back and get back to work as you did before,"Yediyurappa said in Bengaluru on Tuesday. He even asked his cabinet colleagues to convince migrant workers not to return to their home states.

His statements came after an hour-long meeting with builders in Bengaluru. The appeal to migrant workers comes at a time when a large number of them are queuing up to return to their home states due to the prolonged uncertainty around the lockdown and restarting economic activities.

Like other large urban centers in the country,Bengaluru attracts a large number of migrant labourers who are involved in construction, civic work and other jobs. Bengaluru is heavily dependent on these workers who live in very poor conditions and are often exploited at the hands of contractors and other employers.

Most of them were stranded in Karnataka after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown on 24 March. State governments decided to seal off borders as well, leaving hundreds of thousands of workers without food, money or jobs.

The labour department then teamed up with a large number of private donors to provide food and rations to many of these workers who do not have ration cards in Karnataka.

The decision by Karnataka government to charge labourers high bus fares to return to their villages within the state had stoked controversy. This was followed by the centre's decision to charge migrant workers rail fares that attracted sharp criticism with the Congress offering to pay the money incurred by the government.

Thousands of labourers continue to await their turn to leave for their respective villages. S.Suresh Kumar, Karnataka's primary and secondary education minister said that many migrant workers were planning on staying back as activities like construction that has resumed in the city. Kumar said that fresh directions on movement of labour will also be given by Wednesday that allows for builders to ferry its workers.

Karnataka has also reopened sales of liquor and other activities to help shore up some revenues and kickstart economic activity in the state.

Most businesses outside the 23 containment zones in Bengaluru have reopened and people have been allowed to move around for work between 9 am and 7 pm.

The government also gave permission for indoor shooting of TV serials.

Share Via