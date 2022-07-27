Karnataka: Yuva Morcha protesters jolt car of BJP state president. Key developments2 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 09:47 PM IST
- Protesters anguished over the murder of Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death in the Dakshina Kannada district.
The protests in Dakshina Kannada escalated on Wednesday as a video emerged of angry mob jolting the car of Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who is also the MP of the Dakshina Kannada district. The protests took place following the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member.