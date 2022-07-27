The protests in Dakshina Kannada escalated on Wednesday as a video emerged of angry mob jolting the car of Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who is also the MP of the Dakshina Kannada district. The protests took place following the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member.

A video posted by news agency ANI showed that many protesters surrounding the vehicle of what is reportedly Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel. The Karnataka police had earlier lathicharge-d several protesters, according to several reports.

Protesters anguished over the murder of Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death in the Dakshina Kannada district.

Watch the video here

#WATCH | Protestors express their anger over the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru in Bellare, Dakshina Kannada.



The car being jolted by protesters reportedly belongs to Dakshina Kannada MP Nalinkumar Kateel#Karnataka pic.twitter.com/J4HyBZr0br — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

Here are the major points to the story

-Many BJP Yuva Morcha members took to streets protesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party's alleged incapability to ‘protect the lives of party workers’.

-According to Karnataka police, BJP's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru was attacked and killed by motorcycle-borne killers while he was returning home on his bike after shutting his poultry shop.

-Reports further suggest that locals had disalled the Karnataka police for an emergency while the killers left Nettaru bleeding on the ground. The Police found the 32 year old lying on the ground drenched in blood. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

-The Karnataka police formed six teams to track down the killers, and 15 people have been taken into custody for questioning. Further the police said that three teams have been sent to neighbouring Keral, and Madikeri and Hassan.

-On Wednesday, hundreds of protesters joined as Nettaru's body body was taken to his home. The murder has also sparked protests in Bellare and Sullia.

-District police chief Rushikesh Sonanay has said that restrictions have been imposed on public gathering due to the increasing tension in the area.

-Several reports have mentioned that the security cover in the Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts have been stepped up. Further schools have declared a holiday.

-Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed condolences to the family members of Nettaru and said the perpetrators will be arrested soon and punished under the law.

-Union minister Prahlad Joshi suggested that there could be a political link to the murder and said, "Initial reports and some media reports indicate at SDPI and PFI links. They are being encouraged in Kerala. In Karnataka, Congress encouraged them. Our government in Karnataka will take action and book the culprits.", according to Hindustan Times.

-According to state home minister Araga Jnanendra, the perpetrators who murdered Nettaru could have come from Kerala and the police were in touch with their counterparts in Kerala regarding the case.