Karnataka, which is reeling under severe rainfall and flooding, will witness 'light to moderate' rainfall for another five days this week, the weather forecasting agency has said in a statement. The state's capital Bengaluru is likely to witness rainfall till Tuesday, November 23.

The rains have caused extensive damage to Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Hassan district. In the southern state, 24 people have already lost their lives because of rain-related incidents in November, according to the Karnataka Disaster Management Authority officials.

According to the preliminary report, the rain has damaged 658 houses completely and 8,495 houses partially with the death of 191 animals. The heavy rain has also damaged over 5 lakh hectares of crops, out of the 3,79,501 hectares are agriculture crops and 30,114 hectares are horticulture crops.

Nearly 2203 km of roads were damaged that included 165 bridges. The incessant rains also damaged 1,225 schools and 39 Public Health Centres. The rain also uprooted 1,674 electric poles and damaged 278 transformers.

According to official data, since November 1, while 27 districts have received large excess rains, in 21 districts there has been more than 200% departure from normal rainfall.

Yesterday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that all ministers of his government would travel to rain-battered districts in the state and oversee relief work there.

Bommai announced an immediate release of ₹1 lakh as the first instalment of relief for those who lost their houses due to continuous rainfall. He also directed to release ₹25 lakh for each zone in the BBMP limits for pothole filling. The Karnataka CM was also instructed to release ₹79 crore towards clearing the compensation due for 79,000 farmers that are pending.

