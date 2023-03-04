Karnataka govt-Foxconn deal: Apple iPhone to be manufactured in Bengaluru; CM promises 1 lakh jobs2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 10:11 AM IST
- Foxconn, Apple Inc's partner, signed a letter of intent with the Karnataka government to establish the manufacturing facility within a period of five years
Karnataka government and Taiwanese firm Foxconn have inked a deal wherein the Apple iPhones would be built in a 300-acre factory in the state's capital Bengaluru. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tweeted about this latest agreement by posting a video with Foxconn chairman Young Liu.
