Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute intensifies: 10 things to know
The Karnataka-Maharashtra border row escalated into violence after vehicles from both states were attacked and damaged in Belgaon and Pune last week.
Tension prevailed in the border areas of Belagavi on the Maharashtra Karnataka border after members of the Maharastra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) and Nationalist Congress Party staged a protest on Monday demanding they be allowed into Belagavi, according to the news agency ANI.
However, Belagavi Police has denied permission to MES to conduct its Maha Melava at the Vaccine Depot ground in Tilakwadi and clamped prohibited orders in Tilakwadi Police Station jurisdiction.
The Karnataka-Maharashtra border row escalated into violence after vehicles from both states were attacked and damaged in Belgaon and Pune last week.
1) ADGP Alok Kumar said that MES planned for a protest and demanded the entry of Maharashtra ministers into Karnataka. But Chief Minister has clearly said that no one will be allowed.
2) Section 144 has also been imposed in the area and heavy security has been deployed at the site of the MES convention which was scheduled to take place on the first day of the Winter Session of the Karnataka Assembly today, as per ANI reports.
3) Union Home Minister Amit Shah also chaired a meeting with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde over the border issue.
4) Shah suggested that the two states will not make any claim against each other until the Supreme Court spells out the verdict.
5) He said, “Until the Supreme Court gives the decision in the matter, none of the two states will make any claim on each other. Three ministers from both sides will meet and discuss the issue. The ministers will also resolve other issues pending between the two states."
6) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that a proposal pertaining to the border issue with Karnataka will be passed in the winter session.
7) The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature began in Nagpur on Monday and the opposition parties raised the issue of the boundary dispute with Karnataka and condemned the ban imposed on MP Dhairyasheel Mane from entering Belagavi district in the neighbouring state, PTI reported.
8) The dispute relates to Maharashtra's claim on Belagavi and some other border areas in the southern state which have sizable Marathi-speaking population.
9) Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray slammed the state government over the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue. "Karnataka has been asking for our areas, villages and even Jath, Solapur will they ask our Pandarpur Vithoba too? This raises one question-is there any govt in Maharashtra? Like before the Gujarat elections, some businesses were shifted there, so before the Karnataka elections will our villages be given to Karnataka?.."
10) Since its creation on May 1, 1960, Maharashtra has claimed that 865 villages, including Belgaon (now Belgavi), Karwar and Nippani, should be merged into Maharashtra. Karnataka, however, has refused to part with its territory.
(With inputs from agencies)
