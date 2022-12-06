Maharashtra ministerial delegation is likely to skip the scheduled meeting at Karnataka's Belagavi on Tuesday amid the border row between the two states. As the move has given much air to speculations, Maharashtra stated that the meeting is postponed not canceled, while Karnataka CM said he is committed to protecting borders and ensuring Kannadigas' welfare.
Apparently, the Maharashtra ministers were scheduled to meet activists of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) at Belagavi to hold talks on the decades-old border issue. For years now, MES has been fighting for the merger of Belagavi and some other border areas with the western state.
This comes only a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he would ask Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to not to depute cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai, to Belagavi as planned citing law and order situation.
The meeting is postponed not canceled
A close associate of Chandrakant Patil said, as quoted by news agency PTI "the minister was in Pune on Monday and he has a number of meetings scheduled in Mumbai on Tuesday. The minister has in his official schedule stated he would attend all the meetings. I am not aware of any of his plans to visit Belagavi."
Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai in a statement cited that his visit has been postponed and not cancelled. "Today we were to visit the border area in Belagavi, about this, we had informed the Karnataka government. The program was organized to discuss the border issue with the people so that a peaceful solution could be found in this matter."
"A heavy force was deployed on the Karnataka border so that we could not go there. This action of the Karnataka CM is not correct, anyone has the right to go anywhere", he stated slamming the CM Bommai.
Maharashtra is raking up the issue: CM Bommai said
Bommai, however, pointed out that the decision has nothing to do with the upcoming assembly elections in the state and blamed Maharashtra of raking up the issue. "There is no relationship with upcoming assembly elections and Karnataka's stand on the border issue. For many years now, it is Maharashtra that has been raking up the issue," he said.
Maharashtra has raised the dispute and there is reaction from Karnataka, he added.
He also cited that there is harmony between the people of the two states and it should not be disturbed.
"The case is before the Supreme Court, our stand is both legal and constitutional, so we are confident that we will win the legal battle. So there is no question of us wanting to create an issue out of it for the sake of elections. We are committed to protect the state's borders and our people, and also the interests of Kannadigas living in Maharashtra, Telangana and Kerala " he added.
(With inputs from agencies)
