Karnataka's Chikkaballapur quarry blast: PM Modi condoles loss of lives

Karnataka's Chikkaballapur quarry blast: PM Modi condoles loss of lives1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 10:01 AM IST
According to the initial inputs, the explosion happened when they were trying to dispose of the gelatin sticks used for quarrying
At least six persons died after a bunch of gelatin sticks exploded in the Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka. "Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at Chikkaballapur in Karnataka. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover quickly," said PM Modi.
According to the initial inputs, the explosion happened when they were trying to dispose of the gelatin sticks used for quarrying.
Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold meeting, review Covid situation today1 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Reckless borrowing linked to credit booms1 min read . 09:42 AM IST
India permits Imran Khan's aircraft to use its airspace for travel to Sri Lanka1 min read . 09:20 AM IST
The incident comes close on the heels of a similar blast at a quarry site in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's hometown of Shivamogga on January 22, which left six dead.
Also Read | India Inc gears up to go back to office
According to police, the incident took place at Hirenagavalli near Peresandra. Quarrying was stopped by the police on February 7 following complaints from the locals against the rampant use of gelatin sticks. Yet, it continued clandestinely following which another raid was carried out a few days ago and the contractor was warned not to use gelatin anymore.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.