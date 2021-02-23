Karnataka's Chikkaballapur quarry blast: PM Modi condoles loss of lives

At least six persons died after a bunch of gelatin sticks exploded in the Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka. "Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at Chikkaballapur in Karnataka . Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover quickly," said PM Modi.

According to the initial inputs, the explosion happened when they were trying to dispose of the gelatin sticks used for quarrying.





Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at Chikkaballapur in Karnataka. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover quickly: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 23, 2021

The incident comes close on the heels of a similar blast at a quarry site in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's hometown of Shivamogga on January 22, which left six dead.

According to police, the incident took place at Hirenagavalli near Peresandra. Quarrying was stopped by the police on February 7 following complaints from the locals against the rampant use of gelatin sticks. Yet, it continued clandestinely following which another raid was carried out a few days ago and the contractor was warned not to use gelatin anymore.

