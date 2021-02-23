Karnataka's Chikkaballapur quarry blast: PM Modi condoles loss of lives

Karnataka's Chikkaballapur quarry blast: PM Modi condoles loss of lives1 min read . 10:01 AM IST
According to the initial inputs, the explosion happened when they were trying to dispose of the gelatin sticks used for quarrying
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to the initial inputs, the explosion happened when they were trying to dispose of the gelatin sticks used for quarrying
At least six persons died after a bunch of gelatin sticks exploded in the Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka. "Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at Chikkaballapur in Karnataka. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover quickly," said PM Modi.
At least six persons died after a bunch of gelatin sticks exploded in the Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka. "Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at Chikkaballapur in Karnataka. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover quickly," said PM Modi.
According to the initial inputs, the explosion happened when they were trying to dispose of the gelatin sticks used for quarrying.
According to the initial inputs, the explosion happened when they were trying to dispose of the gelatin sticks used for quarrying.
The incident comes close on the heels of a similar blast at a quarry site in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's hometown of Shivamogga on January 22, which left six dead.
Also Read | India Inc gears up to go back to office
According to police, the incident took place at Hirenagavalli near Peresandra. Quarrying was stopped by the police on February 7 following complaints from the locals against the rampant use of gelatin sticks. Yet, it continued clandestinely following which another raid was carried out a few days ago and the contractor was warned not to use gelatin anymore.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.