Karnataka's Covid-19 caseload crosses 19 lakh-mark, death toll surges to 18,776

Karnataka's Covid-19 caseload crossed 19 lakh mark on Sunday with 47,930 cases reported in the last 24 hours. The state's death toll surged to 18,776 with 490 fatalities reported in a day.

The state also saw 31,796 getting discharged after recovery. Cumulatively, the state has a total of 19,34,378 coronavirus cases and 5,64,485 active cases and 13,51,097 discharges.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 20,897 infections and 281 fatalities, which is highest in the state. The city has so far reported a total of 9.50 lakh cases and 8,057 deaths.

Ballari has emerged as a next major Covid-19 hotspot in Karnataka with 2,141 infections and 21 fatalities.

According to the health bulletin, 2,349 cases were reported in Hassan, 2,001 in Tumakuru, 1,959 in Mandya, 1,854 in Mysuru, 1,694 in Dakshina Kannada, 1,315 in Bagalkote, 1,066 in Bengaluru Rural and 1,062 in Kalaburagi. Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad, Kodagu, Raichur, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir were among the districts with over 500 cases. The department said 17 deaths each took place in Tumakuru and Shivamogga, 15 in Chamarajanagar, 13 each in Mysuru and Ramanagara, 12 in Kalaburagi, nine each in Uttara Kannada and Mandya, eight each in Hassan and Haveri. Deaths were reported in 16 other districts as well.

Karnataka is among the 10 states that account for 71.75% of the 4,03,738 new Covid-19 cases registered on Sunday.

From Monday, May 10, Karnataka will impose a total lockdown till May 24. During the two-week lockdown, only the scheduled flights and trains will operate. However, all public transport services, including the BMTC and metro trains in Bengaluru and KSRTC across the State, will remain shut.

Taxis, auto-rickshaws, cab services are prohibited, except hired during emergencies. Restaurants, hotels will be closed. However, they are permitted to operate with limited kitchens for taking home deliveries. The state has prohibited all kinds of public gatherings during the lockdown. Moreover, schools, educational institutes gyms, shopping malls, and other such places will remain shut for the next two weeks in the state.

The Karnataka government will also begin the Covid-19 vaccination drive for citizens between 18-44 year age group from May 10.

As many as 1,46,491 tests were carried out on Sunday including 1,36,663 using the RT-PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 2.70 crore. As on Sunday, 1.52 lakh inoculations were done in the state comprising first and second dose of vaccine.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.