To curtail the spread of coronavirus in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has extended the lockdown by another week from 7 June to 14 June.

Speaking on the extension, Yediyurappa said that the Covid-19 situation in Karnataka is worse. "That is why we have extended the lockdown by one week. I am hoping that everything will be fine after one week," the Karnataka CM added.

"We had earlier announced stringent restrictions from May 24 to June 7 to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Though the infections have reduced, the spread of the disease is still on." "It has been decided to extend the restrictions by a week following the recommendation of experts till June 14 morning," Yediyurappa told a press conference.

The curbs are in effect since 27 April but from 10 May, the Chief Minister announced a shutdown till 24 May morning.

Meanwhile, Karnataka in charge of Covid-19 management Dr Devi Prasad Shetty met CM Yediyurappa on Wednesday to discuss the preparedness for the third wave of coronavirus.

"Precautionary measures will be taken to prevent the Covid third wave. The infrastructure and treatment facilities are to be considered. The required human resources and medicines are being discussed. The task force would submit its report within a week," said Shetty.

The chief minister said the government would take the action based on the recommendations of the task force.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan who is also head of the task force, Health Minister Dr Sudhakar, Shashikala Jolle, Minister of Women and Child Welfare Ravikumar and several other officials were present in the meeting.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has 2,98,320 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 22,90,861 and fatalities have mounted to 29,554.

