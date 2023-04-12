“I have made my decision. I am not the one who goes around with a begging bowl. I am a self-respecting politician," former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi resigned as a Legislative Council member and from the primary membership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

Savadi is a three-time MLA from Athani, but lost in the 2018 elections to Kumathalli (then in the Congress). Sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli, who was backed by BJP leader and former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, was given a ticket in Athani in Belagavi district.

Kumathalli was among the group of defectors, including Jarkiholi, who helped the BJP to bring down the Congress-JD(S) coalition and form its government under the leadership of B S Yediyurappa in 2019.

The BJP released their first list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. While the list saw some big names return, including current Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai. The list also saw new inclusions including Karnataka chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra. Yediyurappa's son will contest from Shikaripura seat.

BJP has fielded 52 new candidates and retained 90 sitting MLAs including 11 from Congress and JD(S) who crossed over in 2019 to help it wrest power from the coalition.

The saffron party will finalise candidates for the remaining 35 seats by Wednesday afternoon, reports ANI.

Savadi will join Congress?

Amid speculations that Laxman Savadi will join Congress, the 63-year old politician said he will make a "strong decision" on Thursday evening and start working on it from Friday.

Calling the people of Athani constituency and his supporters as his 'real high command', Savadi said they have directed him to resign from the party as well as the MLC position.

"I am not ready to lose my 'high command'. It's my primary duty to follow their instructions," the former Transport Minister said.

To a question, he said, "When I have decided to resign from my party then should I remain as the MLC? I am a man with self esteem."

BJP leaders denied ticket in Karnataka Polls

BJP has informed news agency ANI, party's first list has 52 fresh faces and 21 sitting MLAs have been dropped.

Supporters of sitting BJP MLA from Belagavi North, Anil Benake staged a protest on Tuesday evening after he was denied a ticket in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

Further, supporters of BJP MLA Mahadevappa Yadawad protested in Ramdurg constituency in Belagavi over the ticket being denied to him. Chikka Revana who joined the BJP recently got the ticket from the constituency.

According to ANI, former Karnataka Chief Minister and six-time BJP MLA Jagadish Shettar has started showing a rebellious attitude and has been called to Delhi. Shettar's name was excluded in the first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Other BJP leaders who quit

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader KS Eshwarappa announced his retirement from active electoral politics on Tuesday. In a letter to party president JP Nadda, Eshwarappa has opted out of the Karnataka Assembly election.

Karnataka Assembly elections dates

The crucial Karnataka Assmebly Elections are scheduled to be held on 10 May 2023 and the results will be announced on 13 May.