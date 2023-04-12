Karnataka's ex-deputy CM quits BJP ahead of crucial polls, says 'won't go around with begging bowl'2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 02:37 PM IST
- Laxman Savadi said he would take a ‘strong decision’ on Thursday amid speculations of the leader joining Congress ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections
“I have made my decision. I am not the one who goes around with a begging bowl. I am a self-respecting politician," former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi resigned as a Legislative Council member and from the primary membership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.
