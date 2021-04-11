"Experts have opined that the second wave is likely to peak by May first week in the state and may slow down by the end of the month. We have to take measures accordingly," Sudhakar said while speaking to the media after a meeting with a Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).
"If there is a surge in cases, our health infrastructure will be overburdened. Experts of TAC have suggested being vigilant at borders and thoroughly test incoming travelers from high-case load states. TAC will come up with a report. Further measures will be taken after discussion with the Chief Minister, Sudhakar added.
He further said that private hospitals have extended their support to the government.
"We were among the first in the country to start tele-ICU and private hospitals have also utilised it. We need to further strengthen this system. Suggestions that impact economic activities will not be considered," said the minister.
Speaking about COVID-19 vaccinations, Sudhakar said that 61 lakh doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state, out of which, 53 per cent are administered to women.
"Women have emerged as role models when it comes to participation in the vaccination drive. We must not let politics, religion, caste or language into this vaccination drive. Therefore we have administered vaccine to women belonging to different faiths today as a symbolic gesture," he said.