As many as 8,425 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking the state's positivity rate to 6.5%, said state health minister K Sudhakar on Sunday.

In addition to this, 47 more people lost their lives to the disease.

Of the total, Bengaluru accounted for 3,822 new Covid cases and 17 deaths.

Further, 44,819 patients recuperated and were discharged across the state since Wednesday.

There are currently 97,781 active Covid-19 cases in the state, nearly 40,000 of which are in Bengaluru.

This comes two days after the Karnataka government eased restrictions further for gyms, swimming pools and cinema halls.

According to a new order, all cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, rangamandiras and auditoriums have been allowed to function at 100% capacity in strict compliance with all Covid safety protocols.

In addition to this, gyms, yoga centres and swimming pools can also admit people at 100% of the seating capacity from now.

The order directed BBMP, police commissioners and heads of departments to ensure that the prescribed seating capacity is not exceeded in any of the establishments. Also, only those persons who are fully vaccinated with both doses and asymptomatic will be allowed entry.

