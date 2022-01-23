The daily new coronavirus cases crossed the 50,000 mark in Karnataka today as the state is hit by the third Covid wave, the state health department data shows. The new Covid cases rose by 50,210 in the past 24 hours. Of the total new coronavirus cases, over half -- 26,299 -- have been reported in Bengaluru only, Karnataka chief minister Dr Sudhakar K.

He said the state's Covid positivity rate stands at 22.77 per cent, while active Covid patients' tally rose to 3,57,796. The daily new cases on Sunday saw a significant rise as compared to Saturday when Karnataka reported 48,049 new Covid cases. The case positivity rate stood at 19.23 per cent on Saturday.

A total of 165 new cases of Omicron were also confirmed in Bengaluru today, taking the overall tally in the state to 931, Dr Sudhakar said.

Daily new cases cross 50k in Karnataka today:

◾New cases in State:50,210

◾New cases in B'lore: 26,299

◾Positivity rate in State: 22.77%

◾Discharges: 22,842

◾Active cases State: 3,57,796 (B'lore- 231k)

◾Deaths:19 (B'lore- 08)

◾Tests: 2,20,459#COVID #Omicron #Karnataka — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) January 23, 2022

A total of 22,842 Covid patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, while 19 people also succumbed to the deadly virus. The state conducted as many as 2,20,459 Covid tests on Sunday.

The state government on Friday had lifted the weekend curfew that was imposed to contain the virus spread. This decision was taken based on the experts' report, which said the hospitalisation rate in the state is about 5 per cent. "In case it increases, we will re-impose the weekend curfew," state revenue minister R Ashok said.

Meanwhile, all adults across Karnataka have been administered the first anti-Covid vaccine jab, Dr K Sudhakar said earlier today. “We made it! It took us exactly 1 year and 7 days to achieve 100% first dose coverage! Karnataka is the first state in the country (>4 cr adult population) to achieve this feat," Sudhakar said in a tweet. “Kudos to all health workers and district administration on this stellar achievement!" he added.

