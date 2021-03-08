Karnataka’s stamp duty cut to benefit limited number of homebuyers

“...unlike Maharashtra, Karnataka has chosen only the affordable housing segment for the stamp duty reduction, which will give a boost specific to this particular category alone. As per the Proptiger Q4 report, the affordable segment contributes the highest share to the national stock of unsold inventory at 48%, with Bengaluru having 71,198 unsold units as of the end of last calendar year, out of which around 9185 units are in the price bracket of ₹35 - 45 lakh, which is only 13% of the total unsold inventory in Bengaluru," said Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and Proptiger.com.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}