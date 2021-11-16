1 min read.Updated: 16 Nov 2021, 08:49 AM ISTLivemint
The corridor, located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine, was shut last year in March due to Covid pandemic
The Ministry of External Affairs and the Union Home Ministry are considering the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor and the official announcement of reopening will be made soon, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.
