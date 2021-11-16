The Ministry of External Affairs and the Union Home Ministry are considering the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor and the official announcement of reopening will be made soon, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

The corridor, located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine, was shut last year in March due to Covid pandemic.

The visa-free corridor joins the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It was thrown open in 2019 and was inaugurated by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The decision to open the corridor may come ahead of Gurupurab on November 19, the news agency said citing sources.

Last year in October, the MEA had said that a decision to re-open the corridor would be taken in accordance with the Covid protocols and easing of restrictions.

"A decision on re-opening of the corridor would be taken in accordance with the COVID-19 protocols and easing of restrictions," then MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said.

The corridor is the final resting place of Sikh faith''s founder Guru Nanak Dev, who had spent the last 18 years of his life in Kartarpur.

