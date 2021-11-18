Kartarpur: Over 100 Sikhs, Punjab CM to visit historic shrine in Pakistan today

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and more than 100 Sikh pilgrims are expected to arrive at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan on Thursday. However, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu may not be part of the 'jatha'. Sidhu's media adviser Surinder Dalla claimed that Sidhu has been officially intimated that he could go on November 20 instead of November 18.

While, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs will pay obeisance at the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan on November 19 under the leadership of state unit chief Bhagwant Mann.

The visa-free border crossing was reopened yesterday after more than a year. The pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gurpurab, which marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, will be celebrated on November 19.

The Kartarpur Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

The 4.7 kilometre long stretch allows devotees from India to pay a visit to the Gurudwara without a visa.

Yesterday, first batch of 28 Indian Sikhs, including women, arrived at the revered Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, and over 2,500 Sikh pilgrims arrived via the Wagah border.

India signed the Kartarpur corridor agreement with Pakistan on October 24, 2019.

Under the pact, Indian pilgrims of all faiths are allowed to undertake round the year visa-free travel through the 4.5-km-long passage.

How to register for Kartarpur Gurudwara?

The Centre has come up with an online portal (prakashpurb550.mha.gov.in) through which pilgrims can register themselves and choose their date of travel.

They will receive an SMS and email confirmation of registration three or four days in advance of the date of travel. An Electronic Travel Authorisation will also be generated.

