Kartarpur: Over 100 Sikhs, Punjab CM to visit historic shrine in Pakistan today

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and more than 100 Sikh pilgrims are expected to arrive at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan on Thursday. However, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu may not be part of the 'jatha'. Sidhu's media adviser Surinder Dalla claimed that Sidhu has been officially intimated that he could go on November 20 instead of November 18.

