Karthik Naralasetty: The Indian-American entrepreneur who could become Texas’s next Mayor

Karthik Naralasetty, an Indian-American entrepreneur and dedicated community advocate, is making waves in the local political scene as he runs for Mayor of The Hills in Texas. His unique journey from a small village in India to the heart of the United States showcases a commitment to community service.

“Transparency is the game, Karthik is the name,” is not just a catchy campaign slogan; it embodies the vision of the tech-savvy Mayoral candidate, who hails from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

Karthik Naralasetty: A community advocate inspired by family legacy Karthik Naralasetty, a committed community advocate and father, is seeking the mayoral position in The Hills, driven by a lifelong dedication to service influenced by his father's efforts to rebuild villages in India. He shares that his father established the nonprofit Villages Integrated Social Action, which inspired him to pursue community improvement and instilled in him a strong desire to lead by example.

Education at Rutgers University Karthik He arrived in the US as a young student, determined to make a difference. Enrolling at Rutgers University, Karthik pursued a degree in computer science, but his entrepreneurial spirit led him to drop out and launch his first company, Socialblood, aimed at addressing the blood donation crisis. This initiative gained traction and expanded to 21 countries, ultimately reaching over 120 million people through a partnership with Facebook.

Entrepreneurial ventures Following the success of Socialblood, Karthik founded Pawsh, a platform that connects dog owners with groomers, further demonstrating his commitment to using technology for social good. He has also expanded his expertise into product design, consulting for Fortune 500 companies like Apple and Walmart, proving that innovation and human-centered design can lead to meaningful change.

A journey from India to The Hills His journey from a small village in India to the political landscape of The Hills reflects a commitment to community service and innovation, values he aims to bring to the mayor’s office.

Karthik’s diverse background enriches his candidacy, as he combines entrepreneurial experience with a dedication to public service. His previous ventures, including the globally recognized Socialblood initiative and the pet service platform Pawsh, showcase his commitment to leveraging technology for positive change.

Vision for The Hills As a mayoral candidate, Naralasetty outlines several key initiatives aimed at fostering community growth and engagement:

Since moving to The Hills, Karthik said he has taken proactive steps to enhance community safety and engagement. He said his efforts include opposing a nearby cell tower, advocating for increased school security, and promoting cultural diversity through local festivals like Diwali. He said he has also pushed for community initiatives such as a farmers market, demonstrating his commitment to fostering connections among residents.

Campaign Goals As he campaigns for mayor, Karthik is focused on several key initiatives:

Protecting community character: He pledges to safeguard the unique charm of The Hills by opposing developments that threaten its identity.

Enhancing safety: Karthik aims to address community safety concerns, including traffic issues and security measures.

Reducing financial burdens: He plans to advocate for reduced property taxes and restructured fees to alleviate financial pressure on residents.

Empowering youth: Karthik proposes the Hills Future Innovators Program, encouraging entrepreneurship among students through mentorship and competitions.

Strengthening technology and communication: He intends to enhance the city's digital infrastructure for better resident engagement and service access.

