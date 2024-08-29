Kartik Aaryan rents out apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu for ₹4.5 lakh per month

Updated29 Aug 2024, 11:17 PM IST
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan spotted at Juhu. (ANI Photo/File)

Popular Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has rented out an apartment in Mumbai for 4.5 lakh per month, Hindustan Times quoted property registration documents accessed by proptech platform Square Yards as saying.

According to the document, Aaryan lease and license agreement was registered on 28 August with a stamp duty of 42,500.

Located in Mumbai's Presidency co-operative society of Juhu area, the 1,912-square-foot property is in the Siddhi Vinayak Building.

The document further stated that Aaryan had purchased the residential property jointly with their mother, Mala Tiwari, for 17.5 crore. It includes two car parking spaces, attracted a stamp duty of 1.05 crore and a registration fee of 30,000, said Square Yards. It was registered on 30 June 2023.

The Square Yards noted the rental yield on Aaryan’s property stands at 3.1 percent. As per details, rental yield refers to the percentage of a property’s overall value, which is received over a year through rental earnings.

The housing society is known for its scenic beachfront, vibrant atmosphere, and numerous luxury high-rises offering sea views, making it a sought-after address for celebrities.

In 2023, legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar also purchased a property in Juhu in the same locality.

Aaryan's other properties:

Apart from the recent rented property, his real estate portfolio includes a commercial property. He had purchased a 2,099-square feet office space in 2023 for 10 crore in the renowned Signature Tower on Veera Desai Road of Andheri West, reported HT.com.

His mother, Mala Tiwari, rented an apartment of 3,681 sq ft from Shahid Kapoor in 2023. It came with a rent of 7.5 lakh per month and a security deposit of 45 lakh for 36 months.

Kartik was last seen in ‘Chandu Champion', that had a worldwide gross of 88.14 crore, with 74.35 crore coming from India and 13.79 crore from overseas.

 

First Published:29 Aug 2024, 11:17 PM IST
