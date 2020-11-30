Kartik Purnima: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Sabarimala Temple glow on the eve

In Ayodhya, as many as 51,000 earthen lamps were lit at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of River Saryu marking the eve of Kartik Purnima on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala was decorated and lamps were lit as Karthika Deepam celebrations were held at the premises on Karthika Pournami.

The eve of Dev Deepawali was celebrated in various ways across the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday to dedicate to the nation the widened Handia-Rajatalab section of National Highway 19.

The city glowed on the eve as a laser show was held at Varanasi at Chet Singh Ghat of the city.

The prime minister will also visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project, the Sarnath Archaeological Site and later attend Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, they said.

Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali and marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik.

The festival is linked with Prabodhini Ekadashi and it marks the end of Chaturmas, a four-month period when Lord Vishnu is believed to sleep.





