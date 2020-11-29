Subscribe
Home >News >India >Kartik Purnima: Haridwar border sealed to prevent spread of Covid-19
Borders of Haridwar has been sealed to ensure that devotees do not enter the district to take the holy dip in Ganga on the occasion of Kartik Purnima

Kartik Purnima: Haridwar border sealed to prevent spread of Covid-19

1 min read . 11:46 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Lakhs of devotees from different parts of the country including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh converge on the banks of the Ganga here for a ritual bath in the river on the occasion every year

Borders of Haridwar has been sealed to ensure that devotees do not enter the district to take the holy dip in Ganga on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, informed SSP Senthil Abudai Krishnaraj S. The borders will remained sealed for two days on November 29-30.

Lakhs of devotees from different parts of the country including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh converge on the banks of the Ganga here for a ritual bath in the river on the occasion every year.

Earlier this month, District Magistrate C Ravishankar said, in compliance with the Centre's guidelines in view of COVID-19, it has been decided to stop people from taking a bath in the river on Kartik Purnima this year as it will lead to crowding on the ghats which may cause spread of the virus.

Those who violate the orders will be punished under the Epidemic Act 1897 and the Disaster Management Act 2005, DM had said.

