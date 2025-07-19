Karunanidhi's eldest son MK Muthu passes away at 77 in Chennai; brother MK Stalin pays tribute

Late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi's eldest son and half-brother of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Mu. Ka. Muthu, died at 77 in Chennai. Stalin, who is Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, paid his tributes.

“The news of the passing of my beloved elder brother, M.K. Muthu, the eldest child of the Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar family, struck me like a thunderbolt this morning. The sorrow of losing my dear brother, who showed me affection equivalent to that of a mother and father, torments me. Our father, Muthuvelar, named him M.K. Muthu in his memory, as decided by Leader Kalaignar. Like Leader Kalaignar, Brother Muthu began serving the Dravidian movement through dramas from his youth,” Stalin said.

He added, “He had a unique style in acting, dialogue delivery, and body language. Due to such talent and enthusiasm, he entered the film industry in 1970. In his very first film, he played a dual role. Through films like Pillaiyo Pillai, Pookkari, Samayalkaran, and Anaiya Vilakku, Brother M.K. Muthu permanently settled in the hearts of Tamil Nadu's audiences.”

Stalin remembered him for his “rare distinction” that many didn't have and praised his songs "Nagur Andava, who resides in a good heart" and “I have a lot of relatives”

Stalin added, “He always showed affection toward me, considered my growth as his own, and constantly encouraged me. Whenever I went to see him, he made it a habit to share old memories with affection. Though he has passed away due to old age, Brother M.K. Muthu will live forever in our hearts through his love, in the hearts of people through his art and songs. I offer my tribute with heartfelt love to my dear brother.”