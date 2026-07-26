Karunanidhi's granddaughter Kayalvizhi booked for slapping SBI official in Chennai | WATCH

Former Union Minister M K Alagiri's daughter, Kayalvizhi, has found herself at the centre of a controversy after allegedly slapping a State Bank of India (SBI) branch manager in Chennai.

According to news agency PTI, she was booked for assaulting and intimidating the SBI manager, police said on Saturday.

In a viral video circulating on social media, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's granddaughter can be seen slapping the manager. The incident was recorded by a CCTV camera, the city police told PTI.

PTI reported that on July 20, while talking to the SBI NRI branch manager in his room at downtown Adyar, Kayalvizhi slapped him on his cheek.

A senior police official told PTI that an FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint received from an SBI official.

What was the altercation about? In Adyar, the SBI NRI Branch functions out of a building allegedly owned by Kayalvizhi, according to PTI. When she visited the commercial property days ago, an argument ensued between her and the bank manager.

The argument was allegedly over a malfunctioning lift in the building, which resulted in her slapping the official, police told PTI. They said that she has been booked for assaulting and threatening the bank official.

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How did netizens react? Social media users slammed Kayalvizhi for slapping the bank manager and said her actions were a direct result of the VIP culture.

“Everyone is helpless in front of powerful people,” a user said.

“Shameless politicians do not fulfil their own promises and indulge in petty politics to appease the vested interests,” another user commented.

“She should be arrested.. What a Shame!” a netizen said. “Shocking and disgraceful! What does she consider herself to be....?”

“Nothing is going to happen, she will escape, wait for some counter case in the name of women's atrocities,” claimed another user.

“This is the result of our VIP culture. Even when out of office, political 'VIPs' & their kin are intoxicated with power. They go around berating and beating people as a birthright,” a user commented. “Ordinarily, she should be in jail, but laws don't apply to them. So don't hold your breath.”

Who is Kayalvizhi? Kayalvizhi is the daughter of former Union Minister M K Alagiri and the granddaughter of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

A member of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), she has served as the MLA for the Dharapuram constituency and a minister in the previous Tamil Nadu government.

Kayalvizhi holds a Master of Commerce (M.Com) and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and has been active in politics since 1996 through the DMK Women's Wing.