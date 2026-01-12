Karur stampede case: CBI to summon TVK chief and actor Vijay again for questioning

TVK chief and Tamil actor Vijay appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday (January 12) for questioning in connection with the Karur stampede case, in which 41 people were killed and over 60 others injured.

According to ANI, citing CBI sources, the actor-politician will be called again for further questioning at a later date.

Vijay reached the heavily barricaded CBI headquarters in Delhi at around 11.29 am amid tight security arrangements.

After completing the necessary formalities, Vijay was taken to the Anti-Corruption unit team of the CBI, which is probing the September 27, 2025, stampede in Tamil Nadu’s Karur district.

Officials said the CBI has already questioned several office bearers of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as part of the investigation. The agency has also summoned former Tamil Nadu Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) S Davidson Devasirvatham in connection with the case.

The CBI took over the probe from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) following a Supreme Court order. In October last year, the apex court directed the CBI director to appoint a senior officer to lead the investigation into the deadly stampede.

The Supreme Court also constituted a three-member supervisory committee, headed by former judge Justice Ajay Rastogi, to monitor the progress of the CBI probe.