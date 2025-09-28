Karur Stampede horror: Minister in tears on seeing children dead, families await postmortems | WATCH

Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi became emotional on seeing the bodies of children who lost their lives in the Karur stampede during actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s rally on September 27.

Videos that went viral showed minister in tears as he visited the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur alongside DMK leader and former minister V. Senthil Balaji, meeting with those who were injured.

Karur stampede: Two in critical condition, at least 39 dead A total of two patients are currently in critical condition and are on ventilator support, and at least 39 were killed after a stampede took place during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur

Speaking to ANI, state's Director of Medical Education (DME), Suganthy Rajakumari said that the postmortems and the handover of the bodies are expected to be completed by Sunday noon. He also added that the government has made arrangements for accommodation, meals, and other essential needs.

"The total number of dead bodies we received is 39. The number of patients was 52. Only two patients are critical and on ventilator. Before noon, we will finish all postmortems and hand over the bodies to the family members. Accommodation, food and other things have been arranged by the government." Rajakumari told ANI.

What triggered the stampede At a late-night press conference, Tamil Nadu DGP G Venkataraman said on Sunday that crowd swelled due to the delayed arrival of the actor-politician to the venue and they lacked sufficient food and water during the waiting hours under the hot sun, he told reporters here.

The permission for the rally had been granted for 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, but the actor arrived only at 7:40 pm. “They said 10,000 people will come, but more than 27,000 came,” he said, adding that many in the crowd were left without food or water.

"Our intention is not to blame anyone, but we are just stating the facts," the Head of Police Force added.

Further, Vijay was accorded welcome at one point and a big crowd followed him and he was ushered in safely to the venue by the police. "He also lauded the police...the crowd kept swelling," he said.