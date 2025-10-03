Karur stampede: Madras HC forms SIT, halts political rallies along highways until... | Top points

The Madras High Court issued an order on the Karur stampede incident on Friday (October 2), prohibiting political rallies, roadshows and similar public events along state and national highways in the state until Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were formulated.

According to news agency ANI, the order was passed while hearing four Public Interest Litigations (PILs) that sought directions to frame SOPs for mass gatherings to prevent incidents similar to the recent Karur stampede.

What did Madras HC order? Top points 1. The high court formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Karur stampede that killed 41 people and injured several others on September 27.

The court formed the SIT under the leadership of IG (North) Asra Garg to probe the incident. The court directed Karur police to hand over all related documents to the SIT immediately.

2. Hearing a plea filed by a petitioner, PH Dinesh of Villivakkam, Justice Senthilkumar expressed condolences to the victims of Karur stampede and said, "Watching the videos is painful."

He noted that only two persons have been arrested so far and questioned the authorities on further action taken.

3. The court came down heavily on the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), condemning the party for failing to rescue the public and children during the Karur incident and for not taking responsibility for the tragedy.

4. The judge observed, "You have permitted everything to happen. The police cannot turn a blind eye.". He stressed that law enforcement agencies must act proactively in such situations.

5. The government also assured the court that it will not permit any meetings on the state and national highways, except the earmarked places, until the SOPs are finalised.

6. The principal bench of the HC also dismissed a BJP leader's plea seeking a CBI probe into the incident, and directed her to approach the Madurai bench.

7. The Madurai bench dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of TVK state general secretary Bussy N Anand and deputy general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, who were named in the FIR in connection with the incident.

The TVK functionaries, besides a local leader of the party who has since been arrested, were booked under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125 (endangering life of others), and 223 (disobedience to order), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

8. Meanwhile, a single-judge bench of the HC on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail petition of a TVK functionary from Namakkal in connection with an attack on a private hospital in that town during actor Vijay's public meeting there. TVK's Namakkal (western TN) district secretary Sathish Kumar, fearing arrest, had moved the court.

Karur stampede The stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu, occurred on September 27 during a public rally led by Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay, resulting in the death of 41 people and leaving several others injured.

The event drew a massive crowd, and preliminary observations suggested lapses in crowd management.