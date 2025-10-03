Karur Stampede: Madras HC rejects TVK leader’s bail plea, dismisses petitions for CBI probe

A major legal development has occurred in the aftermath of the Karur stampede, which killed 41 people during TVK chief Vijay’s public rally on September 27. The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed an anticipatory bail plea filed by TVK Namakkal district secretary N Sathish Kumar and rejected petitions seeking a CBI investigation into the tragedy. Justice N Senthilvkumar criticised the party for failing to control the crowd and questioned the conduct of its members, while multiple FIRs against TVK cadre remain under investigation.

What did the Madras High Court decide? The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed an anticipatory bail plea filed by N Sathish Kumar, the Namakkal district secretary of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in connection with the Karur stampede that occurred during TVK chief and actor Vijay’s public rally on September 27. The court also rejected a batch of petitions seeking a CBI probe into the incident.

Justice N Senthilvkumar questioned the party’s inability to control the mob, highlighting the cadre’s “unruly behaviour, indulging in a rampage and causing damage to public property” during the roadshow.

What were the legal arguments? Government Advocate S Santhosh informed the court that nine FIRs had been registered against TVK members, including the district secretary, in connection with damage to public property. He objected to the granting of anticipatory bail.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Uma Anandan’s plea for a CBI investigation into the tragedy, citing possible official apathy, was also dismissed. The division bench advised the petitioner to approach the Madurai bench of the High Court, the jurisdictional court for such matters.

How did the Karur stampede unfold? The stampede occurred during a public rally of TVK chief Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, when a massive crowd turned chaotic, causing panic. Multiple attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals. Sources indicated that overcrowding at the venue was a major factor in the tragedy, which claimed 41 lives.

How have political parties responded? In the wake of the incident, TVK announced a temporary suspension of all political rallies for two weeks. The party also committed ₹20 lakh in relief to the families of the deceased. The TVK posted on social media:

"In this situation where we are in pain and sorrow over the loss of our loved ones, the public meeting program of our party leader for the next two weeks is being temporarily postponed. We inform you with the approval of our party leader that new details regarding this public meeting will be announced later."

The Congress party has previously announced ₹1.25 crore in aid to the affected families, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.

What are the wider political and safety implications? DMK MLA and district secretary V Senthilbalaji urged restraint, stating:

"I do not wish to view this politically. Of the 41 victims, 39 were from Karur. Without blaming anyone, we must ensure that such incidents do not occur in the coming days. This situation should not be politicised. Whatever party's event it may be in the future, we must join together and take the necessary steps to prevent such incidents."

He emphasised that the responsibility for crowd management ultimately lies with the organising party, highlighting the need for careful planning to prevent future tragedies.