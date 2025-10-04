Karur Stampede: Madras High Court raps Vijay's TVK, asks why it failed to control crowd; CM Stalin says ‘I assure….’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court slammed Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as the court rejected the anticipatory bail applications submitted by Anand, General Secretary of TVK and CTR Nirmalkumar, the party's Joint Secretary, in connection with the Karur stampede incident that claimed 41 lives and left around 100 injured, ANI reported. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin assured that the "investigation will bring out the full truth".

The judge questioned TVK's inability to manage the crowd, drawing attention to the disorderly conduct of the party members, which included acts of vandalism and damage to public property during party chief Vijay's roadshow, the report noted.

In addition, Government Advocate S. Santhosh submitted nine First Information Reports (FIRs) filed against party members, including the district secretary, relating to the damage caused to public property, and opposed the request for anticipatory bail.

While addressing the media in Madurai, Advocate ML Ravi said that a petition had been filed requesting the transfer of the investigation to the CBI to ensure a fair and impartial inquiry. However, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court rejected the plea.

The Court constituted a Inspector-General of Police (North) Asra Garg led Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the stampede that occurred during actor-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur district.

The order was issued during the hearing of four Public Interest Litigations (PILs) that called for the formulation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for managing large gatherings, aiming to prevent tragedies like the recent stampede in Karur.

The government also assured the Court that no public meetings would be allowed on state and national highways except in designated areas until the SOPs are established.

Meanwhile, CM MK Stalin on Saturday conveyed profound sorrow over the recent tragedy in Karur and assured that the state government is committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure accountability and prevent such incidents in the future.

‘Accountability will be ensured at every level’ Stalin said, “Tamil Nadu government is treating all the observations and directions issued by the Honourable High Court regarding the Karur tragedy with the utmost seriousness. We are all deeply shaken by the sorrowful events in Karur. I feel great anguish for every family suffering the loss of a loved one and share in their tears and pain.”

He added, “A Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted under the orders of the Honourable High Court, will commence its inquiry. As the Chief Minister of the state, I assure the people that this investigation will bring out the full truth. Accountability will be ensured at every level.”

