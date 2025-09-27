Karur stampede: Rajinikanth, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, others express grief as 36 killed, 40 injured at TVK rally

Actor Rajinikanth, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah expressed grief over Tamil Nadu's Karur stampede today at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Vijay's rally where 36 people have been declared dead and 40 injured.

“The news of the loss of innocent lives in the incident that occurred in Karur shakes the heart and causes immense grief. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Comfort to those who were injured,” Rajinikanth said.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed sorrow and urged Congress workers to assist the injured and support the families, including authorities in relief efforts.

She said, “Heartbroken by the tragic stampede in Karur, TN. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy. May they find strength in this difficult time, and may the injured recover soon.”

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, "In this horrific stampede that occurred in Karur, many innocent people lost their lives. The deaths of women and children have shaken the entire nation. May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the grieving families to bear this unbearable sorrow.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic incident at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, that has taken so many precious lives. My heart goes out to their loved ones, and I wish a swift recovery to all those injured. I urge Congress workers and leaders to extend every possible support to the victims and their families, and to work closely with the authorities in relief and rescue efforts,” Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said on X.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also expressed condolences and said, Saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the stampede at a rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."

He added, “Karnataka stands in solidarity with the people of Tamil Nadu in this hour of grief.”

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the tragic stampede in Karur district, Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. May God grant courage and strength to all those impacted by this tragedy,” BJP chief JP Nadda stated on X.

Karur stampede: What happened? While addressing a massive crowd from atop his campaign vehicle, Vijay suddenly paused his speech when several workers raised an alarm about people fainting and collapsing. Many of those affected, including children, had been standing for hours just to catch a glimpse of him. Responding swiftly, Vijay personally called for ambulances to be given a clear route, tossed water bottles into the crowd to offer relief, and announced that a child had gone missing. He also appealed to the police for support.

Although those who fainted were quickly transported to nearby hospitals, Vijay only briefly resumed his speech. Sensing the possibility of a stampede forming in a section of the crowd, he made the decision to end his speech abruptly.

Meanwhile, Vijay was spotted arriving at the Trichy airport after the stampede at his rally in Karur.