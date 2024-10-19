Karva Chauth 2024: Consumer spending expected to grow to ₹22,000 crore

As the festival of Karva Chauth is set to be celebrated across India on Sunday, business worth of ₹22,000 crore is anticipated in markets nationwide.

This year, the consumer spending related to the Karva Chauth festival is expected to surpass last year's ₹15,000 crore mark.

Karva Chauth is a one-day traditional Hindu festival celebrated every year by married Hindu women in which they observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise and pray for the well-being and longevity of their husbands.

Over the past week, markets across the country have witnessed a lively atmosphere, with bustling crowds shopping for clothing, jewelry, cosmetics, gift items, and puja essentials in preparation for the occasion.

Also Read | Six best financial gift ideas to make your wife feel special today

Among the several items, Karva pots, sieves, diyas, red glass bangles, anklets, toe rings, lockets, and intricately designed Karva thalis are being purchased.

According to Member of Parliament Praveen Khandelwal, the festivities echo Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Vocal for Local" campaign, encouraging the use of domestically produced goods.

In Delhi, sales related to Karva Chauth spending is projected to reach approximately ₹4,000 crore.

This year, silver Karvas have also been introduced to the market, and they are expected to be in high demand.

Henna (mehendi) application, considered auspicious for the festival, has also seen a surge in popularity, with markets, temples, and public places filled with women lining up to get their hands decorated.

Karva Chauth not only boosts retail activity but also sets the stage for the upcoming wedding season, with many shoppers placing orders for gold jewelry.

The wedding season, commencing in November, traditionally sees a rise in bookings for bridal jewelry, and the festival serves as an early catalyst for these purchases.