Karvy scam: ED attaches assets worth 110 crore under PMLA

The ED identified additional assets and provisionally attached properties in the form of lands, buildings, shareholdings, cash, foreign currency and jewellery under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in its ongoing investigation
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said it has attached movable and immovable assets worth ₹110 crore in connection with its money laundering probe against Karvy Stock Broking Limited (KSBL), its CMD C Parthasarathy and others.
The ED identified additional assets and provisionally attached properties in the form of lands, buildings, shareholdings, cash, foreign currency and jewellery under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in its ongoing investigation.
Previously, the federal agency has attached assets worth ₹1,984.84 crore in the same.
The money-laundering case was filed based on FIRs by the Hyderabad Police on the complaints of lending banks who alleged the Karvy Group had availed large amounts of loans by illegally pledging their clients' shares worth around ₹2,800 crore and the said loans have become non performing asset (NPA) after the release of the client's securities according to the orders of NSE and SEBI.
In a statement, the ED stated, "In order to safeguard the proceeds of crime from alienation, ED has identified and attached and seized movable assets totalling ₹110.70 crore. Thereby total attachment of ₹2,095 Crore has been done in this case. Further investigation is in progress."
With the latest order, the total attachment of properties by the ED in this case stands at ₹2,095 crore.
Parthasarathy and Group CFO G Hari Krishna were arrested by the ED in the case and are currently on bail.
The federal agency said that the loans were diverted from the stated purpose by a set of high-ranking functionaries working under the overall control of the CMD.
Funds were diverted to related companies like - KDMSL, KRIL which was set up for real estate ventures, diverted loan funds were routed via multiple defunct NBFCs to KFSL-NBFC to wash its bad debts and large chunks of loan proceeds were transferred into Shell Insurance companies which did massive speculative share trading with KSBL as the Stock Broker and ostensibly suffered massive losses.
"Very complex web of financial transactions, using several shell entities and NBFCs. Large amounts of proceeds of crime have been 'invested' by infusing in the form of investments/share capital/short-term advances/loans to group companies. This has resulted in the enhancement of the value of the subsidiary companies of KSBL. Now the accused are trying to sell these subsidiary businesses at a profit to yield indirect windfall gains to the main accused," the ED said.
Parthasarathy had made arrangements through his group companies to pay financial benefits to his sons Rajat Parthasarathy and Adhiraj Parthasarathy in the garb of salary and reimbursement of household expenses and thus the proceeds of crime were projected as untainted money in the hands of the family members, said the ED.
The ED added that the probe revealed that V Mahesh, MD of KDMSL, Senior official and KMP of the Karvy group is a close associate of C Parthasarathy and he actively assisted and planned the execution of money laundering operations.
