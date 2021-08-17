Karvy Wealth clients challenge some sections under IBC in Delhi High Court

The petition by Karvy clients refers to the resolution process for C&C Towers Pvt Ltd, a builder developing a project based in Mohali, Punjab. The builder went into corporate insolvency in February 2019. According to the petition, the resolution professional for the company proposed a scheme with an 87% haircut for creditors in April 2021 and Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company with a 60% voting share was able to unilaterally approve the same to the detriment of Karvy clients.