Karwa Chauth 2023: Check muhurat, moonrise timing in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities here
Karwa Chauth 2023: Karwa Chauth is a popular festival among married women. Nowadays, men, unmarried women also participate in the fast for the well-being of their partners.
Karwa Chauth 2023: The most celebrated festival among married women, Karwa Chauth, will be observed on 1 November. During this day, married women observe fast Nirjala fast for the long life of their partner and is broken only after worshipping the moonrise. The popularity of the Karwa Chauth festival in North Indian states is higher than in South Indian ones, although it depends on individual beliefs. Nowadays, Karwa Chauth is not limited but to married women as unmarried women, men, also observe the fast for the long life of their partner.