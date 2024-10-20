Karwa Chauth 2024 live Updates: Karwa Chauth or Karaka Chaturthi is one among several festivals celebrated in Northern and Western India by Hindu women for the long life, safety and good health of their husbands or future partners. This year the festival is being celebrated in October 20, Sunday, as per Drik Panchang.
Like many Hindu festivals, Karva Chauth is based on a lunisolar variant of the Hindu calendar and falls on the fourth day (Chaturthi Tithi) after the full moon or Krishna Paksha of Kartik Month.
On this day, married women observe a nirjal vrat—a fast without without food and water—seeking divine blessings for their husband's long life and prosperity. Moon plays extremely important role in fasting. Women can break their fast after the sighting of the chandrama. The fasting women gets traditional Sargi ki thali from their mother-in-law.
Celebrations are widespread especially in north Indian states like Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
Karwa Chauth Vrat 2024 Live: Date and puja timings for Bengaluru, Karnataka (Drikpanchang)
Karwa Chauth on Sunday, October 20, 2024
Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat - 05:58 PM to 07:11 PM
Duration - 01 Hour 13 Mins
Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time - 06:11 AM to 08:31 PM
Duration - 14 Hours 21 Mins
Krishna Dashami Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day - 08:31 PM
Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 06:46 AM on Oct 20, 2024
Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 04:16 AM on Oct 21, 2024
Karwa Chauth Vrat 2024 Live: Shilpa Shetty shares glimpse of her Karwa Chauth traditional 'Sargi'
Karwa Chauth Vrat 2024 Live: Shilpa Shetty shares glimpse of her Karwa Chauth traditional 'Sargi'. Her beautifully arranged platter included a silver plate with small bowls, a decorated sieve, mehendi cones, green bangles and one could also see matthi, sweets and lachcha seviyan.
Karwa Chauth Vrat 2024 Live: Date and puja timings for Mumbai, Maharashtra (Drikpanchang)
Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat - 06:12 PM to 07:26 PM
Duration - 01 Hour 14 Mins
Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time - 06:34 AM to 08:37 PM
Duration - 14 Hours 02 Mins
Krishna Dashami Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day - 08:37 PM
Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 06:46 AM on Oct 20, 2024
Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 04:16 AM on Oct 21, 2024
Karwa Chauth Vrat 2024 Live: Date and Puja timings for Delhi, NCR (Drikpanchang)
Karwa Chauth Date: October 20 (Sunday)
Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat: 05:46 PM to 07:02 PM
Duration - 01 Hour 16 Minutes
Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time - 06:25 AM to 07:54 PM
Duration - 13 Hours 29 Mins
Krishna Dashami Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day - 07:54 PM
Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 06:46 AM on Oct 20, 2024
Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 04:16 AM on Oct 21, 2024