Karwa Chauth 2024 Live Updates: When will moon rise today, check puja vidhi, city-wise timings and greetings here
LIVE UPDATES

Karwa Chauth 2024 Live Updates: When will moon rise today, check puja vidhi, city-wise timings and greetings here

1 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2024, 04:04 PM IST
Livemint

Karwa Chauth 2024 live updates: Karwa Chauth is one among several festivals celebrated in Northern and Western India by Hindu women for good health and the long life of their husbands. This year the festival is being celebrated in October 20, Sunday.

Karwa Chauth 2024 Live Updates: When will moon rise today, check puja vidhi, city-wise timings and greetings here (HT_PRINT)Premium
Karwa Chauth 2024 Live Updates: When will moon rise today, check puja vidhi, city-wise timings and greetings here (HT_PRINT)

Karwa Chauth 2024 live Updates: Karwa Chauth or Karaka Chaturthi is one among several festivals celebrated in Northern and Western India by Hindu women for the long life, safety and good health of their husbands or future partners. This year the festival is being celebrated in October 20, Sunday, as per Drik Panchang.

Like many Hindu festivals, Karva Chauth is based on a lunisolar variant of the Hindu calendar and falls on the fourth day (Chaturthi Tithi) after the full moon or Krishna Paksha of Kartik Month.

On this day, married women observe a nirjal vrat—a fast without without food and water—seeking divine blessings for their husband's long life and prosperity. Moon plays extremely important role in fasting. Women can break their fast after the sighting of the chandrama. The fasting women gets traditional Sargi ki thali from their mother-in-law.

Celebrations are widespread especially in north Indian states like Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

 

20 Oct 2024, 04:04:37 PM IST

Karwa Chauth Vrat 2024 Live: Date and puja timings for Bengaluru, Karnataka (Drikpanchang)

Karwa Chauth Vrat 2024 Live: According to Drikpanchang, the date and puja timings Karwa Chauth vrat Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Karwa Chauth on Sunday, October 20, 2024

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat - 05:58 PM to 07:11 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 13 Mins

Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time - 06:11 AM to 08:31 PM

Duration - 14 Hours 21 Mins

Krishna Dashami Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day - 08:31 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 06:46 AM on Oct 20, 2024

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 04:16 AM on Oct 21, 2024

20 Oct 2024, 04:03:23 PM IST

Karwa Chauth Vrat 2024 Live: Shilpa Shetty shares glimpse of her Karwa Chauth traditional 'Sargi'

Karwa Chauth Vrat 2024 Live: Shilpa Shetty shares glimpse of her Karwa Chauth traditional 'Sargi'. Her beautifully arranged platter included a silver plate with small bowls, a decorated sieve, mehendi cones, green bangles and one could also see matthi, sweets and lachcha seviyan.

 

20 Oct 2024, 03:54:23 PM IST

Karwa Chauth Vrat 2024 Live: Date and puja timings for Mumbai, Maharashtra (Drikpanchang) 

Karwa Chauth Vrat 2024 Live: According to Drikpanchang, the date and puja timings Karwa Chauth vrat in Mumbai, Maharashtra

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat - 06:12 PM to 07:26 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 14 Mins

Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time - 06:34 AM to 08:37 PM

Duration - 14 Hours 02 Mins

Krishna Dashami Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day - 08:37 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 06:46 AM on Oct 20, 2024

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 04:16 AM on Oct 21, 2024 

20 Oct 2024, 03:50:55 PM IST

Karwa Chauth Vrat 2024 Live: Date and Puja timings for Delhi, NCR (Drikpanchang) 

Karwa Chauth Vrat 2024 Live: Date and Puja timings for Delhi, NCR (Drikpanchang) Karwa Chauth Date: October 20 (Sunday)

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat: 05:46 PM to 07:02 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 16 Minutes

Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time - 06:25 AM to 07:54 PM

Duration - 13 Hours 29 Mins

Krishna Dashami Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day - 07:54 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 06:46 AM on Oct 20, 2024

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 04:16 AM on Oct 21, 2024

