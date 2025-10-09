Supreme Court permits women officials to wear traditional clothes on 10 October for Karwa Chauth 2025

The Supreme Court has allowed women officials of the Registry to wear traditional sober clothes on Friday, October 10, 2025, for the Karwa Chauth festival, instead of the usual uniform, LiveLaw reported citing a circular from the top court.

“On the occasion of Karwa Chauth festival, the Competent Authority has been pleased to accede to the request received on behalf of female employees of the Registry, and to permit them to attend the office in traditional sober clothes on 10th October, 2025 in place of the prescribed uniform,” the circular read.

Karwa Chauth, or Karaka Chaturthi, will be celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 October. Hindu women celebrate Karwa Chauth by fasting all day and praying for their partners' long life, health, and prosperity. On this day, women wear vibrant traditional attire like sarees, lehengas, or salwar suits in red, pink, and maroon.

Female inmates in UP to celebrate Karwa Chauth Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission announced that female inmates in district jails across the state will be permitted to celebrate Karwa Chauth with their husbands, news agency PTI reported.

The decision was made under Section 9 of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission (Amendment) Act, 2013, which grants the commission the authority to ensure that women are not deprived of their emotional and familial rights in confinement as well, the report said citing an official statement.

Karwa Chauth is more than just a ritual fast; it is a festival that symbolises love, devotion, and faith, said Commission Chairperson Babita Singh Chauhan. She added that the commission's initiative aims to rekindle the spirit of affection, respect, and emotional bonds, even within prison walls.

"Women's rights are not only legal but also emotional and social. The commission is equally committed to protecting all these aspects," the report quoted Chauhan.

The chairperson mentioned that letters have been sent to all district magistrates, asking them to make arrangements for eligible female inmates to celebrate the festival with their husbands. Additionally, they are requested to allow wives of male inmates to join their spouses in jail for the celebration.