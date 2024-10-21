Rajasthan news: Police said the woman left home in a fit of rage around 12.30 am and Ghanshyam also followed her. Shortly after that, the wife jumped in front of a moving train.

A woman died by suicide after she had an argument with her husband over him coming home late on the night of Karwa-Chauth. The woman jumped in front of a moving train in a fit of rage. Later, her husband also hanged himself in shock , police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Harmara area in Rajasthan on Sunday when Ghanshyam Bunkar (38) came home late at night leading to a verbal spat with his wife Mona (35), police were quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Police said Mona left home in a fit of rage around 12.30 am and Ghanshyam also followed her. Shortly after that, the wife jumped in front of a moving train.

Shocked by her death, the husband returned home and hanged himself while their two children were sleeping in a separate room, the police said.

Before killing himself, Ghanshyam sent a message to his brother on WhatsApp informing about his wife's suicide.

Harmara SHO Uday Bhan said that the husband worked in the private sector. He said that the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Karwa Chauth is one among several festivals celebrated in Northern and Western India by Hindu women for good health and the long life of their husbands. This year, the festival is being celebrated in October 20, Sunday.

On this day, married women observe a nirjal vrat—a fast without without food and water—seeking divine blessings for their husband's long life and prosperity. Moon plays extremely important role in fasting. Women can break their fast after the sighting of the chandrama. The fasting women gets traditional Sargi ki thali from their mother-in-law.

The festival is celebrated especially in north Indian states like Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan.