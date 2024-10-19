Karwa Chauth wishes 2024: Top 20 Facebook, WhatsApp messages to share with your husband, wife and family

Karwa Chauth fast will be observed on Sunday, October 20 2024. The fast of Karwa Chauth has special significance in Hinduism. On this day, married women observe the 'Nirjala' fast, wishing for the long life of their husbands and to attain good fortune. Karwa Chauth is a celebration of love, commitment, and community among women, reinforcing marital bonds and devotion.

In the evening, married women worship Karwa Mata, Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with rituals. They break their fast when the moon rises. The fast is broken after offering 'Argh' to the moon in the evening.

On this auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth, you can wish your friends, family members, relatives and husband. Here are some of the messages you cam send to your loved ones as Karwa Chauth wishes:

1. Karwa Chauth represents devotion and unconditional love. May your love for each other grow by leaps and bounds.

2. May the moonlight flood your life with happiness and joy, peace and harmony. Happy Karwa Chauth.

3. Here's wishing you and your husband, good health, wealth and prosperous life ahead. Happy Karwa Chauth.

4. May the Sindoor, testify your prayers for your husband's long life. Happy Karwa Chauth.

5. May this moon light fill your life with cheer, hilarity, vivacity, and harmony.Happy Karwa Chauth.

6. Like the beautiful moon lighting up the night sky, your love has filled my life with every joy. Happy Karwa Chauth.

7. Let us all promise to respect and honor our wives at all times. Happy Karwa Chauth.

8. The tinkling of your anklets, and the dangling of your ear-rings signal your love for your dearest hubby at all times! Happy Karwa Chauth!

9. ‘Karwa Chauth symbolizes deep devotion and unwavering love. May your affection for one another flourish immensely.’

10. May your Karwa Chauth be filled with devotion and love that lasts forever. Happy Karwa Chauth!

11. Karwa Chauth is a beautiful reminder of the love that lasts forever, wishing you and your partner endless happiness, love, and laughter. Happy Karwa Chauth.

12. Love laughter and good luck too! May this Karwa Chauth be super special for you.

13. Hope this day strengthens the bond of love between you two. May the almighty bless you with a happy and long married life. Happy Karwa Chauth!

14. To all Indian married women who are fasting for their husband's long life. Happy Karwa Chauth.

15. I am so lucky to have you as my wife. I feel special that you observe this difficult fast for me every year.

16. The tinkling of your bangles, your shringar, and the hues of your mehendi make the Karwa Chauth celebrations even more beautiful! Happy Karwa Chauth, wife.

17. The Karwa Chauth fast you observe for your husband reflects your unwavering commitment. I hope my dedication and love for you can match up to it.

18. I couldn't have asked for a better partner. You are my moon and life. Thank you, love, for all your love.

19. Thank you for being my partner in this beautiful journey. Happy Karwa Chauth, my love.