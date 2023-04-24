Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express on 25 April. The train which will run between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod and 11 districts of Kerala will be covered. It is the 16th Vande Bharat Express train in the country.

The Kasaragod – Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat Express will operate between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram and will stop at Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, ShoranurJn, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

The service of Vande Bharat Express will be introduced as Train No. 20633/20634 Kasaragod – Thiruvananthapuram Central – Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express as detailed below:

Train No. 20633 Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Central – Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express (Except Thursdays) will leave Kasaragod at 14.30 hrs on and from 26th April, 2023 and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 22.35 hrs, the same day. In return direction Train No. 20634 Thiruvananthapuram Central - KasaragodVande Bharat Express (Except Thursdays) will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 05.20 hrs on and from 28t April, 2023 and reach Kasaragod at 13.25 hrs, the same day.

According to the schedule drawn up for the newest Vande Bharat Express, it will cover the distance between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram Central in 8 hours and 05 minutes which is fastest than the Rajdhani Express which takes around 10 hours and 45 minutes.

Fare of Kasaragod – Thiruvananthapuram Central – Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express :

The fare of Vande Bharat Express ( Train No- 20633) between Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram Central will be ₹1520 which includes ₹308 as catering charges and ₹2815 in the Executive Class which includes ₹369 as catering charges. However, food choice is optional in this train and if passenger Opted for ‘No Food Option’ then catering charge will not be added in fare.

The fare on Train No- 20634 Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Kasaragod will be ₹1590 in Chair Car and includes ₹379 as catering charges and ₹2880 in Executive Cass which will also include ₹434 as catering charge.

The timings and stoppages of Train No. 20633/20634 Kasaragod – Thiruvananthapuram Central – Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express (except Thursdays) are as follows:

Train N0. 20634 Thiruvananthapuram Central -KasaragodVande Bharat Express ↓ Station ↑ Train No. 20633 Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat Express 05.20 (d) Thiruvananthapuram Central (a) 22.35 06.07/06.09 (a/d) Kollam (a/d) 21.18/21.20 07.25/07.27 (a/d) Kottayam (a/d) 20.00/20.02 08.17/08.20 (a/d) Ernakulam Town (a/d) 19.05/19.08 09.22/09.24 (a/d) Thrissur (a/d) 18.03/18.05 10.02/10.04 (a/d) ShoranurJn (a/d) 17.28/17.30 11.03/11.05 (a/d) Kozhikode (a/d) 16.28/16.30 2.03/12.05 (a/d) Kannur (a/d) 15.28/15.30 13.25 (a) Kasaragod (d) 14.30

Coach Composition: Vande Bharat Rake of 16 Coaches