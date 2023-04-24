Fare of Kasaragod – Thiruvananthapuram Central – Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express :

The fare of Vande Bharat Express ( Train No- 20633) between Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram Central will be ₹1520 which includes ₹308 as catering charges and ₹2815 in the Executive Class which includes ₹369 as catering charges. However, food choice is optional in this train and if passenger Opted for ‘No Food Option’ then catering charge will not be added in fare.