Kerala will get its second Vande Bharat train will start its service from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The Vande Bharat which will be flagged of by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unique in more than one ways as it will be the first Vande Bharat with a new orange and grey livery and also the first to operate on a route in which a Vande Bharat Express is already operating.The train will operate six days a week except on Tuesday.

The Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express will cover the journey from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram in 8 hours 05 minutes.

Timings of Kasaragod -Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express:

The Kasaragod -Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express Train Number 20631 will begin its journey from KasarGod at 7 am and will reach at Kannur at 7.55 am and have a stoppage of two minutes. The train will next have stoppages at Kozhikode at 8.57 am, at Tirur at 9.22 am, Shoranur Jn at 9.58 am, Thrisur at 10.38 am, Ernakulam Jn at 11.45 am, Alleppey at 12.32 pm, Kollam Jn at 01.40 pm and concluding it jouney at Thiruvananthapuram at 3.05 pm. The train will stop at all stations for just two minutes and at Ernakulam Jn for three minutes.

Fare of Kasaragod -Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express:

The fare from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram in Chair car will be ₹1555 in AC chair car which include a catering charges of ₹364 which is optional while booking the ticket. The fare in Executive Chair Car is ₹2835 Which includes a catering charge of ₹419 and is optional.

Timings of Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express:

The Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express will depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 4.05 pm and will stop at Kollam Jn at 4.53 pm, Alleppey at 5.55 pm, Ernakulam Jn at 6.35 pm, Thrisur at 7.40 pm, Shoranur Jn at 8.15 pm, Tirur at 8.52pm, Kozhikkode at 9.23 pm, Kannur at 10.24 pm, and finally reach Kasaragod at 11.58 pm. The train will stop at all the stations for two minutes except Ernakulam Jn where it will stop for three minutes.

Fare of Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express:

The fare from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod will be ₹1515 in AC chair car which also include catering charges of ₹323 which is optional. The fare of the executive chair car is Rs2800 and include catering charges of ₹384 which is optonal for passengers while booking the ticket.

