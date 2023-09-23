Kasaragod -Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express: Route, timings, stoppages, other details2 min read 23 Sep 2023, 11:04 PM IST
Indian Railways will start Kerala's second Vande Bharat train from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.
Kerala will get its second Vande Bharat train will start its service from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The Vande Bharat which will be flagged of by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unique in more than one ways as it will be the first Vande Bharat with a new orange and grey livery and also the first to operate on a route in which a Vande Bharat Express is already operating.The train will operate six days a week except on Tuesday.