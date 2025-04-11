‘Kashi belongs to me, I belong to Kashi’: PM Modi on his 50th Varanasi visit as MP – Top 10 quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects worth over ₹3,880 crore in Varanasi on Friday, April 11. This was Modi's landmark 50th visit as a Member of Parliament (MP) to the city that has elected him to theLok Sabha three times since 2014.

Modi greeted the people of Varanasi in Bhojpuri and said, "Kashi belongs to me, I belong to Kashi," beginning his address.

Also Read | PM Modi lands in Varanasi for 50th time as MP. Full itinerary here

Modi was felicitated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as he reached the venue in his parliamentary constituency.

Among other projects, Modi inaugurated two 400 KV and one 220 KV transmission substations and associated transmission lines in the Jaunpur, Chandauli, and Ghazipur districts of the Varanasi division, worth over ₹1,045 crore.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of a 220 KV transmission substation at Chaukaghat, Varanasi, a 132 KV transmission substation in Ghazipur and an augmentation of the Varanasi city electricity distribution system worth over ₹775 crore.

Modi also handed over Ayushman Vay Vandana cards to senior citizens for the first time in over 70 years. He also presented Geographical Indication (GI) certificates to various local items and products, including tabla, painting, thandai, and tiranga barfi, among others.

The Prime Minister also transferred over ₹105 crore in bonuses to milk suppliers of Uttar Pradesh associated with Banas Dairy.

Here are the top 10 quotes from Modi's speech in Varanasi:

1- I salute my family members of Kashi. I will always be thankful to the love and respect that I have received from you all. Kashi belongs to me and I belong to Kashi.

2- Modi said today India is carrying forward both development and heritage together. “Our Kashi is becoming the best model for this,” he said.

3- “When you blessed us for the third time, we also fulfilled our duty as servants with love. My guarantee was that the treatment of the elderly will be free, the result of this is the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana. This scheme is not only for treating the elderly but also for their respect,” Modi said in Varanasi.

4-In the last 10 years, the development in Varanasi has picked up a new speed, Modi said in his speech.

"Kashi is now at the centre of Purvanchal's economic map. Many infrastructure projects to boost connectivity, providing 'nal see jal' to every household, education, healthcare, and expansion of sports facilities, and the resolve to provide better facilities for every region, every family, and every youngster will be eased and facilitated with these projects inaugurated today, and will prove to be a milestone towards a 'Viksit Purvanchal," Modi said.

5-Modi said that in the coming months, when all the development work will be completed, when commuting to and from Varanasi will become easier, there will be progress in work and in businesses.

“CT ropeway trials have also begun in Varanasi... We are in constant pursuit of providing growth opportunities to the youth of Kashi in the field of sports,” he said.

6-Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated tomorrow, and today I have received this chance to meet you all in Sankatmochan Maharaj's Kashi, Modi said.

“People of Kashi have gathered here today to celebrate the festival of development,” he said.

Modi was felicitated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as he reached the venue in his parliamentary constituency.

7-In a swipe at opposition parties, Modi said those hankering for power focus solely on promoting their own families, while his government works on the theme of inclusive development.

“Our guiding mantra in serving the nation has always been 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. With this spirit, we continue to move forward for the betterment of every citizen.” he said.

‘Family-centric development’ 8- Modi said in contrast, those who are power-hungry play political games day and night, driven not by national interest but by a single-minded focus on family-based support and family-centric development.

Kashi belongs to me, I belong to Kashi.

"Those who play games day and night only to grab power, their principle is 'parivar ka saath parivar ka vikas' (family support, family development)," the prime minister said in his Parliamentary constituency," he said.

Remembers Jyotiba Phule 9-Today is also the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule, Modi said. “Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule had dedicated their entire lives to empowering the women and worked for the betterment of the society. Today, we are also taking their movement to empowering the women forward and giving it a new energy,” he said.

10- Modi also said that his government is working to ensure that 2036 Olympics take place in India.